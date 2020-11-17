Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker on why she loves Jacinda Ardern

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed she adores New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"She's extraordinary, it's a very different way of governing – she sees something that she thinks is wrong or harmful or isn't safe and she simply does something about it," she said in an interview with The Hits' Jono and Ben.

"It's such a refreshing way of handling crises because there's a much longer process in our country to getting to that point."

The actress referenced Ardern's response to the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attacks as an example of her incredible leadership.

"From the outside, we saw something violent happen in your country that is unthinkably upsetting – and she just handled it. She just seems so confident, and she's so respected."

"I'm sure some people disagree with her policies, or the choices she makes – but there is such a stability to her approach to governing which is admirable."

Parker also explained that as a female actress, she really looks up to Ardern.

"Because she is a woman, it's so inspiring to other women to see her lead with such authority and conviction. She seems like the woman in your class who you could talk to but you also aspire to be like - it's been so exciting for us to watch her lead."

Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron worked with Parker on the wine. Photo / Supplied

Following the success of Graham Norton's collaboration with New Zealand's Invivo wine, SJP is the latest celebrity to partner up with winemakers Rob Cameron and Tim Lightbourne.

Last month Lightbourne told Spy that Parker is a dream to work with and has been completely hands-on with the process.

"One incredible memory she shared with us was when she was waiting for the first vintage of the wine we sent from New Zealand. She told us she was so excited to taste it, it was like waiting for the final script from Sex and the City."

Parker has since released two wines, and fallen in love with Aotearoa.

"I love wine; I've learned lots of wonderful things about your country so obviously the next step is visiting."