Selena Gomez wedding: Taylor Swift arrives in convoy of SUVs for nuptials

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Ahead of her wedding to Benny Blanco, singer and actress Selena Gomez' best friend Taylor Swift was seen arriving for the nuptials in a convoy of three SUVs. Gomez (left) and Taylor are pictured on a separate occasion in 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Selena Gomez launched her wedding weekend with a lavish rehearsal dinner – with her close friend Taylor Swift arriving in a convoy of three SUVs.

Gomez, 33, is set to exchange vows with music producer Benny Blanco, 37, at a 28ha clifftop plantation called Hope Ranch in Goleta, overlooking the

