This photo of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez has "broken the internet". Photo / @tyrellhampton

Selena Gomez has spoken out in support of Hailey Bieber.

The singer, actress and mental health advocate posted on her Instagram story on Friday, asking fans to show compassion towards Bieber - who is now married to Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, reports People Magazine.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez began.

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” she continued. “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop.”

Bieber’s representatives did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

Gomez’s recent story comes after the Lose You To Love Me singer was caught up in a social media scandal with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner last month.

Selena Gomez posted on her story asking for fans to be kind amid social media drama with Hailey Bieber. Photo / Instagram

Fans accused Jenner and Bieber of making fun of Gomez on their social media platforms when they posted pictures of their eyebrows soon after Gomez laughed about her over-laminated brows in her own post.

However, Jenner and Gomez swiftly shut down rumours of bullying, with Jenner posting on TikTok, “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

Gomez expressed the same thoughts as Jenner, adding, “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!” in her comments on the post, according to Hollywood Life.

Gomez then got dragged into another drama with Bieber when the Rhode founder responded to a resurfaced video showing her making fun of Taylor Swift - Gomez’s best friend.

The old video showed Bieber hosting the show Drop the Mic joined by her co-host Method Man. When the rapper mentioned “Taylor Swift’s last album”, Bieber made a gagging motion and stuck her tongue out before rolling her eyes in what was supposed to be a hit at the Anti-Hero singer.

But where was Hailey Bieber when her close friends publicly hated on Selena Gomez ????? https://t.co/i2MJlOx5g6 pic.twitter.com/SlYKf4WyML — Kalvin 🌪 (@sexlikerare) March 24, 2023

Backing Swift, Gomez commented on the now-viral video, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Promptly after the social media wars, Gomez announced she was stepping back from social media.

“I’m going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I’m 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I’ll see you guys sooner [rather] than later,” she expressed in the TikTok video.

Gomez posted a few days later on the video-sharing app while doing a makeup tutorial and gushed about her fans in the comments section, “Thank you and love you all so much. I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.”

The Rare Beauty founder then added, “Please, please be kinder and consider others’ mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”



