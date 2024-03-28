Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit: 50 Cent’s ex accused of being disgraced rapper’s ‘sex worker’

50 Cents and Diddy have had a long-running feud. Now, bombshell claims may explain why. Photo / AP

Warning: mention of sexual assault

50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy has been mentioned in Rodney Jones’ - also known as Lil Rod - US$30 million (NZ$50m) lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Joy, an OnlyFans model, was accused by Combs’ former employee of being a sex worker who was allegedly part of the Coming Home hitmaker’s sex trafficking ring.

According to Jones’ claims, she was one of three women that Combs “bragged about” paying a “monthly stipend” to be a sex worker.

Joy has not publicly responded to the claims and did not reply to Page Six’s request for comment. Page Six did not get a response from 50 Cent either.

Daphne Joy dated rapper 50 Cent for one year between 2011 and 2012. The couple welcomed a son in September 2012 named Sire. Photo / Getty Images

The Many Men rapper has been vocal regarding Combs’ multiple lawsuits over the last few months and has often taken to various social media platforms to slam Diddy.

In February, Rodney Jones sued Combs for reportedly sexually assaulting him while they worked on his latest record between September 2022 and November 2023. Jones was a producer on the album.

Jones further alleged that he was made to solicit sex workers and perform sex acts in front of Diddy, adding that he is sure he was drugged and raped at a party in February last year.

Combs has vehemently denied all of Jones’ allegations, with his attorney, Shawn Holley, informing Page Six that “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar” who is trying to score a massive payday.

“His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” the lawyer further claimed.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” Holley went on.

“Our attempts to share this proof with Mr Jones’ lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr Blackburn refuses to return our calls.”

“We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Jones’ representative did not immediately reply to Page Six’s request for comment on Diddy’s attorney’s response.

Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

The lawsuit is the most recent action taken against the I Need A Girl rapper following a slew of sexual assault claims. Four people have come forward with allegations of gang rape, sex trafficking a minor and raping and drugging a college student.

Combs settled a rape and abuse lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend Cassie in November 2023.

The rapper’s homes in California and Miami were raided by Homeland Security at the beginning of the week amid an ongoing sex trafficking investigation linked to Diddy.