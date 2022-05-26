Screening guide: Star Wars, 80s horror and a new local dramedy

Ewan McGregor as the titular character Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new Star Wars series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

(Disney+)

The force will undoubtedly be strong with this limited series that picks up 10 years after where the Star Wars prequel films of the 00's left off. Following the betrayal and subsequent slaughter of the Jedi Order, the titular Jedi Master Obi-Wan is on the run and hiding out among the scum and villainy on the desert planet of Tatooine. One day he senses a great disturbance in the force and is dismayed to learn that his old-mate-turned-evil-villain Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, is still out for vengeance and has finally tracked him down.

Disney has kept details close to its chest but happily, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have both returned to their iconic roles as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

First two episodes from tomorrow, weekly after that.

Stranger Things

(Netflix)

Prepare to return to the 80s and the Upside Down with the fourth, and last, season of Netflix's popular horror series.

Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink in the new season of Stranger Things.

Six months after the climactic Battle of Starcourt the gang have drifted apart as they deal with the aftermath of those horrific events and transition into their teenage years and high school life. But it's not long until they're drawn back together as strange things once again begin happening in their small town, courtesy of a murderous supernatural threat and an appropriately gruesome mystery.

Like with crime-thriller Ozark, Netflix has split this final season in two so there's a wait to see how the whole series concludes, but so far critics are impressed with one saying its "most sinister season yet is still capable of sending shivers up your spine".

Streaming from tomorrow.



Kid Sister

(TVNZ OnDemand)

Aotearoa's Jewish community gets the spotlight in this new dramedy series that explores culture clashes and managing expectations with self-fulfilment.

Simone Nathan and Paul Williams in Kid Sister.

The Auckland-based show follows Lulu, a 30-ish single woman whose Jewish community regards her as a spinster. As her parents attempt to pressure her into dating a "nice Jewish boy" she finds out she's pregnant to her not-Jewish boyfriend. A situation that's rife with problems as her old-world upbringing clashes spectacularly with her new-world way of life.

The semi-autobiographical series was created, written by and stars Simone Nathan, who is fresh off a stint writing for Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby's wildly popular HBO pirate sitcom Our Flag Means Death, so there should be no shortage of laughs.

Streaming now.