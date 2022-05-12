Screening Guide: Sea serpents, Chucky and back to school

Claire Danes in gothic drama miniseries The Essex Serpent, streaming on Apple TV+ from tomorrow.

The Essex Serpent

(Apple TV+)

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston star in this gothic drama miniseries that's based on the hugely successful and award-winning novel of the same name.

Set in the Victorian era, Danes stars as a recent widow who moves to Essex to investigate sightings of a mythical sea serpent in the area. She finds an unlikely ally in Hiddleston's local pastor, who despite being a man of the cloth has a healthy respect for science.

However, as the sightings take a more violent turn the community turns on the pair, alleging that their nosing around is attracting the creature's wrath.

The book was described as, "astonishing, an exciting, majestic literary journey", so expect this premium series to follow suit.

Streaming from tomorrow.



Chucky

(Neon)

Those that celebrate Friday the 13th will be looking for some frightfully good horror fun to watch tomorrow night. Look no further than this new series based on the cult favourite Child's Play franchise.

Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler with his evil doll in Chucky, streaming from tomorrow on Neon. Photo / Steve Wilkie/USA Network

Picking up after the events of the last film, Cult of Chucky, the series follows a teen buying a Good Guy doll at a garage sale, not knowing the spirit of a serial killer possesses it. Soon enough, Chucky is back up to his murderous ways and terrorising the lad's small town. The series also dives into Chucky's backstory, showing the events that turned him from a regular kid into a wise-cracking killer.

Critics have been impressed with one calling it "a warped, wise, funny and very droll series. It's a rigorous reinvention."

Streaming from tomorrow.



Senior Year

(Netflix)

Star Rebel Wilson described her new comedy movie as "the wildly funny love child of Bring It On and Never Been Kissed". For many that's all they'll need to know, they're in. But if you're not a 90s kid then here's some further info.

Rebel Wilson as Stephanie Conway in Senior Year streaming on Netflix from tomorrow. Photo / Netflix

Wilson plays a high school cheerleader who falls into a coma right before her big prom night. Awakening 20 years later, aged 37, and supremely annoyed about being robbed of her big night, she determines to return to high school, reclaim her popular girl status and fulfil her dream of becoming the Prom Queen.

The film promises to be some goofy and light-hearted fun, although expect a healthy dollop of raunch as it's rocking an R rating. Genre fans will also want to keep an eye out for original 90s high school comedy queen Alicia Silverstone.

Streaming from tomorrow.