Screening Guide: Pixar's panda, Courtney Cox's ghosts & Ryan Reynolds time travelling

Ryan Reynolds stars in The Adam Project, streaming on Netflix from tomorrow.

The Adam Project

(Netflix)

Ryan Reynolds brings his patented self-aware snark to this new time-travelling adventure that looks to be perfect family movie night viewing. Reynolds stars as a wisecracking pilot from the future who has to travel back in time to save the world with the help of his childhood self and his late father.

The movie reunites Reynolds with director Shaun Levy after their hugely successful, Oscar-nominated, action-comedy Free Guy, so expect the same irreverent spirit and impressive effects here. Joining the pair are a lot of big names like Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and indie-favourite Catherine Keener.

Advance word has been all positive with one critic calling it a, "tremendously fun throwback to 80s sci-fi adventures, with a sneaky emotional element."

Streaming from tomorrow.

Shining Vale

(Neon)

Courteney Cox returns to the small screen with this horror-comedy series. She stars as Pat, the author of a raunchy female empowerment novel who is caught having an affair.

Courteney Cox in horror-comedy Shining Vale, coming to Neon on Tuesday.

To work through their problems and save their marriage the family leave the city and move to new house in a small town. Little do they know of the house's horrific past... As things begin to go bang in the night, Pat's increasingly unsure as to whether she's having a mental breakdown or if the house really is possessed.

Fans of Cox's with weaker dispositions will be pleased to learn that this haunted house tale leans more into the comedy than the horror with one critic saying, "this messy but fun genre mash-up makes for entertaining viewing".

Streaming from Tuesday.

Turning Red

(Disney+)

The good news it that Pixar's latest blockbuster comes directly to Disney+ tomorrow. The great news is that, unlike some of their other recent big releases, Turning Red is available on the standard Disney+ sub and won't have any extra charges to watch.

Scene from Pixar's new film Turning Red, which premieres on Disney+ on Friday.

The movie is a coming-of-age comedy that follows Mei Lee who learns of an old family curse when she turns 13. Whenever she gets too excited or stressed she turns into a big red panda. When she calms down, she reverts to human form. To control this she must complete an ancient ritual which, unfortunately, falls on the same night as a concert by her favourite band. Being a Pixar release it's completely won over critics, one describing it thus: "heartwarming, humorous, beautifully animated, and culturally expansive, Turning Red extends Pixar's long list of family-friendly triumphs".

Streaming from tomorrow.

Upload

(Amazon Prime Video)

This series from Greg Daniels, creator of hit sitcoms The Office USA and Parks and Recreation, puts a sci-fi twist on the inevitably of death by choosing to bypass it.

Allegra Edwards and Robbie Amell in Upload, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Instead of dying your consciousness is uploaded into a digital afterlife, allowing you to shake off this mortal coil but live on in an artificially created world that's hosted on a company's server somewhere.

Picking up where the first season left off, show hero Nathan begins to suspect the circumstances of his death weren't quite as accidental as he'd been led to believe after his "customer services angel" Nora goes off the grid to join an anti-tech rebel group.

With its witty writing, sense of absurdity and technological predictions, it's an entertaining watch, with, according to one critic, "a high chuckles-per-minute ratio."

Streaming from tomorrow.