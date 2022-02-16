Screening guide: Murder, love, laughs and more bloody murder

Olivia Colman stars in dark comedy series Landscapers, streaming on Neon.

Landscapers

(Neon)

Olivia Colman leads this stylish subversion of the true-crime genre with this inventive pitch-black comedy. It's a bizarre story made all the weirder by virtue of it being inspired by real events.

Colman stars as a mild-mannered woman who, alongside her husband, murders her parents and buries them in the back garden. The pair get away with their heinous crime for over a decade until chance catches them out.

The lead performances have been greatly acclaimed, Oscar winner Colman is a Brit national treasure for a reason, and the show has won over critics, with one saying "the series manages to break the rules of the genre and pay homage to it at the same time".

Streaming from Monday.

I Want You Back

(Amazon Prime Video)

The comedic charms of Jenny Slate and Charlie Day do all the heavy lifting in this off-kilter romcom. The pair star as two strangers who unexpectedly bump into each other right after they've both been dumped.

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day in I Want You Back, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bonding over their shared misery, and a whole lot of alcoholic beverages, they hatch a drunken scheme to break up the new relationships of their respective exes in the hope that the loves of their lives will then see the error of their ways and come running back to them.

Critics have mostly fallen for the film, with one saying, "It has all the classic elements that make a really good romantic comedy with two very charming leads."

Streaming now.

7 Days

(Three / ThreeNow)

New Zealand's longest-running comedy TV show returns tonight refreshed and rejuvenated after the holidays.

The new cast of Three's topical comedy show 7 Days.

The big change is the departure of long-term team captains Paul Ego and Dai Henwood in favour of a rotating leadership. The roster of guests has also been greatly expanded to give a far greater variety of local comedians a chance in the hot seats each week. And lastly, the running time has also grown to a full hour, which - if we've got our maths right - should equate to double the laughs.

Jeremy Corbett returns as host (the more things change the more things stay the same) and tonight he's joined by an all-star buffet of comedic talent including Laura Daniel, Guy Montgomery, Urzila Carlson, Joseph Moore, Mel Bracewell and Hayley Sproull.

Starts tonight 7.30pm.



Texas Chainsaw Massacre

(Netflix)

This ninth (!) entry in the iconic slasher franchise picks up several decades after the gory, blood-splattered events of the original 1974 horror classic. Wisely ignoring all the comings, goings and brutal killings of the previous eight entries this movie is a reboot of sorts, and acts as a direct, if long-time-coming, sequel.

Leatherface returns in a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, streaming on Netflix.

Once again a group of friends drive into the remote town of Harlow, Texas, where they inadvertently gain the attention of the now 60-year-old serial killer Leatherface who still stalks the area.

As he rarks up the chainsaw, the teens find an unlikely ally in Sally Hardesty, the sole survivor of the original massacre, who is now ready to settle some old scores.

Streaming from tomorrow.