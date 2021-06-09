Screening Guide: Monsters, criminals, road rage and Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson discovers hard truths about farm life in his new series Clarkson's Farm. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Clarkson's Farm

(Amazon Prime Video)

Jeremy Clarkson, the famous car enthusiast, trades hot wheels for hard yakka by taking over the day-to-day running of his farm. Despite having lived on his country farm for more than a decade Clarkson knows diddly-squat about how it actually works, having had a full-time farmer looking after it for him. But, as fans will attest, when has lack of knowledge, skill or even basic competence ever stopped him from attempting anything?

But, as he quickly discovers, farming is a lot harder than, say, being filmed driving really fast from England to France in a reasonably priced car. This series follows him for a year as he gets deep in the mud and the muck as he tries to adapt to life on the farm. The show's been a hit in the UK, with even long-term detractors like The Guardian sheepishly admitting, "It's simply, just … really good TV."

Streaming from tomorrow.

Time

(Prime)

This new three-part series is a hard-hitting and brutal crime drama about life behind bars. It's been met with universal acclaim, especially for its two leads, Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, who play a prisoner and a prison guard respectively in the show which explores the inhumanity of the prison system.

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham star in the new hard-hitting series Time. Screening on Prime from Saturday.

Bean stars as a mild-mannered teacher who faces four years in prison. Unequipped to survive in the hostile world behind bars, Graham's guard decides to keep an eye on him in the woefully understaffed and increasingly violent prison. The show is bleak and harrowing in its depiction but always with a sliver of hope. Critics have called it, "profoundly moving and enraging at every turn". Fans of high-quality drama won't want to miss it.

Weekly from this Saturday at 9.30pm.



Trese

(Netflix)

This new horror-fantasy mystery series is based on a Filipino comic book series and dives deep into the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore. It's about a detective who finds herself up against a criminal underworld made up of malevolent supernatural beings.

Trese is a horror-fantasy series based on the Filipino comic. Coming to Netflix tomorrow.

The art style looks incredible and Netflix is releasing it with two dubs. There's English and, if you want to be really authentic, the original Filipino. Trese has been praised for "adding new life to the supernatural genre" so if you're looking for something both spooky and a little different this is it.

Streaming from Friday

Unhinged

Neon

For car commuters constantly sitting in traffic this thriller may cut a little close to the bone. Russell Crowe stars as a driver who goes off the deep end in this well-received road rage thriller.

Russell Crowe stars in new road rage thriller Unhinged, screening on Neon from Sunday.

After being the recipient of an unfriendly toot, Crowe devotes himself to ensuring the tooter has an extremely unpleasant day. Let's just say things escalate faster than a green light phase at an intersection during rush hour... While there's no fancy plot twists or big surprises you do get a tension-filled dose of exploitation cinema, with our reviewer particularly enamoured with Crowe's murderous performance, writing, "You don't have to strain to see how much fun Crowe is having in the role."

Streaming from Sunday