Screening guide: Lorde, Liotta and lots of zombies

Lorde performing at Glastonbury Music Festival.

Glastonbury 2022 Highlights

(TVNZ+)

Grab your gumboots, crank up the volume and pretend you're rocking out at Worthy Farm, home of the iconic Glastonbury music festival, with this carefully curated highlights package.

From the comfort of your own home you'll be able to see all the performances that people lucky enough to attend have been buzzing about; Lorde and her new look, Olivia Rodrigo expressing her views on the US Supreme Court, Kendrick Lamar and his 8000-diamond-encrusted crown of thorns and living legend Paul McCartney smashing out I've Got a Feeling with the ghost of his Beatles partner John Lennon.

It won't alleviate the full FOMO of we music lovers who couldn't make it, but it will certainly help.

Streaming from tonight.

Black Bird

(Apple TV+)

The six-episode prison drama is based on remarkable actual events. A young prisoner in a minimum-security prison is given the choice between serving his whole decade-long sentence with no possibility of parole or transferring to a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane where he must befriend a notorious serial killer. If he can elicit a confession out of his new best bud then he'll be set free.

Ray Liotta stars in Black Bird, streaming on Apple TV+.

Led by an exceptional cast that includes the late, great Ray Liotta, Taron Egerton and Greg Kinnear, critics are already locking in this tense and riveting psychological thriller as one of the best new shows of the year, with one reviewer saying, "It's a must-see,".

Streaming now, new episodes weekly.



Resident Evil

(Netflix)

Like the zombies at the heart of it all, the long-running Resident Evil franchise refuses to die. Spinning off from the popular horror video game series there have been movies, animes and now this new live-action series.

Ella Balinksa stars in the Netflix action-horror series Resident Evil.

If you haven't played the game, fret not, it's fairly standard zombie stuff. This series sees our troubled hero fighting for survival in a world plagued by bloodthirsty, flesh-eating zombies. Along the way she also has to reckon with her past, her father's connection to the initial outbreak and the terrible fate that befell her sister.

Though the many adaptations have never been critical darlings, they do deliver action-horror monster mashing. The same appears true of this series, with a reviewer calling it "riotously ridiculous... and great fun for those who like to switch off their grey matter."

Streaming from tomorrow.