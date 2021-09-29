Screening Guide: Diana, the Spice Girls, ghosts and a rugby miracle

Jeanna de Waal stars as Princess Diana in Diana: The Musical. Streaming on Netflix.

Diana: The Musical

(Netflix)

No, it's not April Fools' today. I assure you that Diana: The Musical is an actual thing that will begin streaming on Netflix tomorrow.

As you will have guessed, the story is based on the tragic life of Diana Spencer, the beloved People's Princess. It begins with her as a wide-eyed, hopelessly in love 19-year-old whose dreams come true when she marries her prince only to see them immediately turn into a nightmare by the fierce combo of adultery, a ravenous, hounding press and what can only be described as the in-laws from hell.

This is a straight-up filming of the Broadway production, which sees Jeanna de Waal transform herself into Diana and Roe Hartrampf star as Prince Charles. Both were applauded by critics for their performances.

And if all of this isn't odd enough for you then let me leave you with the fact that all of the music was written by the keyboard player from 80s rockers Bon Jovi.

Streaming from tomorrow.

Seance

(Shudder)

Horror streaming service Shudder has been following the Netflix playbook by making and releasing its own exclusive content to tempt genre fans to its rather excellent service. Their latest flick is Seance, a supernatural slasher that's set in a girls' boarding school.

While that may not sound the most original of premises you best be prepared for plenty of twists and turns (and frights) as the film was written and directed by Simon Barrett. He's the fellow who wrote the cult horror hits You're Next and The Guest.

Scene from Shudder's supernatural slasher Seance. Streaming now.

The film stars UK model turned actress Suki Waterhouse as the scream queen new girl who gets involved with a group who have begun fooling around with a Ouija board. Soon enough, girls start dying horribly. Is it the school's legendary ghost fulfilling its curse or something - or someone - much closer?

Streaming now.

The Brighton Miracle

(Neon)

This film is based on one of the greatest upsets in sporting history. Reporting on the event The Guardian described it as "a thunderbolt to eclipse anything the Rugby World Cup has ever seen. This was the biggest shock in rugby history, bar none, the kind of result that creates ripples beyond mere sport."

Temuera Morrison stars as Japan's rugby coach Eddie Jones in The Brighton Miracle. Streaming on Neon.

I'm talking, of course, about Japan's 34-32 victory over South Africa at the 2015 Rugby

World Cup. A game that left the mighty Springboks stunned and speechless and saw the Japanese truly earning their nickname the Brave Blossoms.

This movie shows how they did it. Beginning with their devastating defeat by our very own All Blacks in 2012. Temuera Morrison stars as coach Eddie Jones, who makes it a personal mission to stop the team from being considered a laughing stock, even if his relentless ways don't earn him many friends along the way. Until, of course, he wins.

Streaming from Sunday.

Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed the World

(TVNZ 2)

If what you want, what you really, really want, is a three-part documentary series on 90s girl group icons The Spice Girls then have I got great news for you.

Ginger, Scary, Sporty, Posh and Baby Spice bring girl power to the world on Monday, 8.30pm, TVNZ 2.

On Monday you can spice up your life with this doco that charts how five moderately talented wannabes became a true global phenomenon.

Filled with unseen archival footage, interviews with the group and those around them, and all of their pop hits, the series also looks at how Ginger, Scary, Sporty, Posh and Baby Spice influenced a generation of women and explores how they brought girl power to the world.

Monday, 8.30pm, TVNZ 2.