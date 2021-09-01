Screening guide: Cowboys, vampires, tigers and Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish in her concert film, Happier than Ever - A Love Letter to Los Angeles. Streaming on Disney from tomorrow.

Billie Eilish: Happier than Ever - A Love Letter to Los Angeles

(Disney+)

The lack of live music during lockdown is always a real downer. So it's fortuitous timing that the idiosyncratic alt-pop artist Billie Eilish is dropping this "cinematic concert event" tomorrow night. This hour-long performance can be seen as a modern update of the concept of Disney's classic 1961 art-film Fantasia as it blends live music with stunningly crafted animations and visuals. But where that film paired classical music with its pictures, here Eilish gives a track-by-track performance of her acclaimed new album, Happier than Ever. She's said this is the only time she'll perform the album in its entirety and that the visuals will tell the story behind the album. While nothing can replicate the joy of the real thing this should leave those missing live gigs happier than ever.

Streaming from tomorrow.

How to be a Cowboy

(Netflix)

Saddle up greenhorns, because this new reality show is taking you down to the ranch to show you exactly what it takes to become a cowboy in today's modern world.

Dale Brisby, the star of Netflix reality series How to be a Cowboy.

The series follows Dale Brisby, a professional bull rider and social media star, who takes on some interns with the goal of teaching them the ways of the wild west. "The cowboy life is about tradition," he says in the show's very entertaining trailer. "We are self-reliant and answer to no one. There's a lot to learn about our way of life, so you might as well learn from the best." With all the reality TV tropes present and accounted for - outspoken star, hapless wannabes etc - it looks like it'll be an entertaining ride.

Streaming now.

What We Do in the Shadows

(Neon)

Swooping on to Neon tomorrow night is the third season of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's very funny vampire mockumentary series.

Kayvan Novak as Nandor and Natasia Demetriou as Nadja in season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows. Streaming on Neon.

The show, a spin-off from their popular 2014 feature film of the same name, transfused the action from Wellington to New York and introduced us to a new cast of witless, hilarious bloodsuckers. The new season picks up after last year's cliffhanger, but even if you haven't been following along, you'll quickly be won over by the series' absurd, occasionally murderous take on the mundanity of everyday life.

Streaming from tomorrow

The Tiger Who Came to Tea

(TVNZ OnDemand)

The book is a childhood classic whose beautiful artwork and gently amusing story about a gluttonous tiger popping in for a cup of tea before devouring all the food and drink in the house has been sending children off into a blissful slumber for more than 50 years.

Scene from the animated adaptation of The Tiger Who Came to Tea, streaming on TVNZ OnDemand.

And while there's a rabbit hole of convincing and disturbingly dark interpretations of the delightful tale, its author and illustrator Judith Kerr has always strenuously denied any deeper meaning behind the jokey tiger and the hapless family he visits. So, you can be without guilt when you park your children in front of this lovingly hand-animated adaptation of the book, even as you attempt to puzzle out and peel off its gentle facade. The story's narrated by David Walliams and stars David Oyelowo as the tiger. Benedict Cumberbatch, Tamsin Greig and 7-year-old Clara Ross round out the cast.

Streaming now