Schitt's Creek star Sarah Levy marries actor and producer Graham Outerbridge

3 minutes to read
Sarah Levy, who stars as Twyla on Schitt's Creek, has gotten married. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

Schitt's Creek star Sarah Levy has got married.

The actress wed actor and producer Graham Outerbridge over the weekend. Levy's brother, fellow actor and Schitt's Creek co-star Dan Levy shared news of the wedding on his Instagram page.

"My sister got married this weekend," he wrote alongside a black-and-white snap of the siblings dancing during the wedding reception.

"This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor," he added. "Love you, @sarahplevy."

Outerbridge reposted a video of the pair's first dance on his Instagram story over the weekend, while Sarah, 35, shared photo booth style images on her page.

Levy herself shared a snap from a photo booth session with her new husband on Instagram.

"Bells are ringing," she wrote. "10.16.2021."

Earlier this year, Dan Levy shared a snap of his sister wearing a sash featuring photos of herself with her fiance ahead of the big day, sitting beside cupcakes and a balloon reading "Happily Ever After".

"Sister getting married!" Dan Levy wrote alongside the post. "Let's go @sarahplevy."

The couple have been together since at least 2018.

When Schitt's Creek ended in April 2020 after six seasons, Outerbridge raved about his now-wife's starring role on the series as Twyla.

"Words can't describe how proud I am of this wonderful woman," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her in character. "She's the most talented and graceful person I've met, and I'm luckier than I could ever imagine! I love you @sarahplevy! Twyla was such a gift!"

Last month he marked her 35th birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

"I have 22 minutes to post this, but I could not be happier to spend Sept. 10th with this stunning birthday girl," he wrote alongside a candid snap of the couple.

"I love you @sarahplevy," he continued. Have a wonderful Birthday. This photo is soy candid."

Levy celebrated her Outerbridge's birthday earlier this year.

"Another year around the sun and what a year it's been," she wrote in August. "Happiest birthday @instagraham_sto love you so much."