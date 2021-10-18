Schitt's Creek star Sarah Levy marries actor and producer Graham Outerbridge

Sarah Levy, who stars as Twyla on Schitt's Creek, has gotten married. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Levy, who stars as Twyla on Schitt's Creek, has gotten married. Photo / Getty Images

Schitt's Creek star Sarah Levy has got married.

The actress wed actor and producer Graham Outerbridge over the weekend. Levy's brother, fellow actor and Schitt's Creek co-star Dan Levy shared news of the wedding on his Instagram page.

"My sister got married this weekend," he wrote alongside a black-and-white snap of the siblings dancing during the wedding reception.

"This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor," he added. "Love you, @sarahplevy."

Outerbridge reposted a video of the pair's first dance on his Instagram story over the weekend, while Sarah, 35, shared photo booth style images on her page.

Levy herself shared a snap from a photo booth session with her new husband on Instagram.

"Bells are ringing," she wrote. "10.16.2021."

Earlier this year, Dan Levy shared a snap of his sister wearing a sash featuring photos of herself with her fiance ahead of the big day, sitting beside cupcakes and a balloon reading "Happily Ever After".

"Sister getting married!" Dan Levy wrote alongside the post. "Let's go @sarahplevy."

The couple have been together since at least 2018.

When Schitt's Creek ended in April 2020 after six seasons, Outerbridge raved about his now-wife's starring role on the series as Twyla.

"Words can't describe how proud I am of this wonderful woman," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her in character. "She's the most talented and graceful person I've met, and I'm luckier than I could ever imagine! I love you @sarahplevy! Twyla was such a gift!"

Last month he marked her 35th birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

"I have 22 minutes to post this, but I could not be happier to spend Sept. 10th with this stunning birthday girl," he wrote alongside a candid snap of the couple.

"I love you @sarahplevy," he continued. Have a wonderful Birthday. This photo is soy candid."

Levy celebrated her Outerbridge's birthday earlier this year.

"Another year around the sun and what a year it's been," she wrote in August. "Happiest birthday @instagraham_sto love you so much."