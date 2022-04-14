Scarlett Johansson has finally addressed a wild behind-the-scenes rumour that's followed her ever since the 2004 Academy Awards. Photo / Supplied

Scar-Jo and Del Toro at the Chateau?

Actress Scarlett Johansson has finally addressed an "absurd" rumour about her sex life that's dogged her ever since the 2004 Academy Awards.

In a new interview on the 9 to 5ish podcast, Black Widow star Johansson, 37, publicly acknowledged the rumour that she and fellow actor Benicio del Toro, 55, had sex in an elevator at Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont after the 2004 Oscars.

"There was a rumour that went around for a very long time that said that I had sex in an elevator. That was a story that followed me for a long time. But I always thought that was outrageous," Johansson said on the podcast, pointing out the implausible nature of the tall tale.

"I was always thinking to myself, 'That would be tough. It's a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me,' I'm a person who's terrified of being caught doing something I'm not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me."

It's not the first time Johansson has addressed the wild rumour – she once poked fun at the speculation in an interview with Allure, telling the mag of Del Toro: "He's a fabulous guy. Apparently there was somebody with us in an elevator, and we were making out or having sex or something, which I think is very unsanitary."

And the other half of this rumoured elevator tryst has also weighed in, with del Toro giving Esquire Magazine this somewhat cryptic answer in 2005:

"Did I ever have sex in an elevator with Scarlett Johansson after an awards show? I kind of like, you know, I, well, I don't know. Let's leave that to somebody's imagination. Let's not promote it. I'm sure it has happened before. It might not be the last time, either … The Chateau Marmont only has eight floors. I would still be struggling out of my leather jacket by the second floor and wouldn't even have my shirt off at the seventh."