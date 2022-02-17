Sarah Jessica Parker has explained what she believes happened when Carrie found Big. Photo / HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker says the fans who watched as Carrie took forever to call 911 once she found Big collapsed in the shower are wrong about the very obvious fact that Carrie took forever to make the call.

People watch with their very own eyes as, during the first episode of "And Just Like That", Carrie fumbled and mucked around moving her husband's nearly dead body in the bathroom instead of calling medical professionals to assist her in what was obviously an emergency.

Now, the actress who plays Carrie says you did not see what you very obviously did see. Or if you did see it, it was "suspended animation", whatever that means.

Speaking on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live", SJP insisted that Carrie did call 911 "after about two or three seconds".

"In my head, she struggled through this moment and tried to get him to be responsive, and then she, you know, came to her senses, I'm going to say after about two to three seconds, right?" the actress said. "Then of course she called 911 and got all the help she needed from professionals."

Parker says that, while it may have looked like Carrie held her husband's body for way longer than she should have instead of dialing 911, the whole scene was drawn out on purpose to symbolise time slowing down for Carrie.

Well, that's really nice for Carrie but you know who time wasn't slowing down for? Big, who was lying right there, dying very quickly.

"It's suspended animation," she said. "It's this moment where everything stops."

"Whatever collapsing of time that happens does not stop her from taking care of somebody in a fashion that you would want and expect from your partner or husband or wife," she added.

The scene was the target of heavy scrutiny after it aired, with outraged fans wondering why Carrie did not immediately call 911 the moment she saw Big having a heart attack.