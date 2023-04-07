Samara Weaving. Photo / YouTube

Aussie actress Samara Weaving is fast becoming a Hollywood pro. But one thing she says she’ll never get accustomed to is filming sex scenes.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week, the former Home and Away star discussed how “awkward” raunchy scenes can get, with one particular moment on her new film Chevalier taking the cake.

In the film, Weaving plays the wealthy Marie-Josephine de Montalembert, who has an ill-fated love affair with black composer Joseph Bologne, played Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Samara Weaving appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Photo / YouTube

Naturally, the scenes were steamy and challenging to film, but it didn’t help when Harrison Jr. wanted to up and quit in the middle of one X-rated scene altogether.

“[Sex scenes are] always super-awkward and very mechanical and not sexy at all,” Weaving told host James Corden.

“Anyway, it was a Friday, and we’re in bed - I’m super-naked. He’s there, we’re making out, and this is the time that he decides to go, ‘Ugh, I just want to quit.’”

“I’m like, I couldn’t believe it! I looked amazing,” she laughed, before revealing: “He felt bad. And then he was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m just really tired. I’m really exhausted’. So yeah, my lovemaking nearly got Kelvin to quit his career.”

Weaving explained that Harrison Jr.’s role was very demanding, hence why he was considering quitting acting.

“He was having a rough time, and he was because Kelvin … was up at like 3am playing the violin; he was learning how to fence a million people,” she said, adding that he was filming every single day.