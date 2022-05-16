Dior has continued to keep Johnny Depp as the face of their luxury fragrance. Photo / Getty Images

Christian Dior has continued to stand behind Johnny Depp throughout his defamation trial against Amber Heard and it seems to be paying off for the brand.

Depp first became the face of the luxury cologne Sauvage in 2015 and has continued to hold his place despite his explosive and at times disturbing defamation trial.

Now, the US Sun has reported the trial has boosted sales of the cologne.

While the brand is yet to release a statement pledging support for the actor, a source told Mail on Sunday that the actor is contemplating extending his relationship with Dior.

The source said, "In fact, sales are up and Dior has no plans to quit.

"Many fans are going out to buy the new cologne to show their support."

Johnny Depp's advert for Dior's Sauvage after shave. Photo / Dior

Sales of the fragrance also surged during Depp's UK libel case against The Sun in 2020, with reports claiming both the UK and the US were running low on stock at the time.

Speaking to Dior Mag, the brand revealed Depp was originally chosen to be the face of the fragrance due to his "singularly authentic allure, tattooed arms and rock-jewellery-covered hands", which were then emphasised in the Wild West campaign setting.

Leap, the company that produced the ad, said: "The enthralling brand film sees the new brand ambassador, Hollywood hero Johnny Depp, embrace a dramatic and mysterious look as he escapes the city to bury his jewellery in the desert.

"The creative perfectly achieves the balance of raw wildness with masculine sophistication that the fragrance emulates."

Heard is being sued by Depp for US$50 million (NZ$78m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations are false and cost him lucrative movie roles.

The New York Post has reported closing arguments are set for May 27, which could lead to the jury's deliberation shortly after.

Regardless of the jury's decision, Heard will not face the option of jail time as there are no criminal charges laid against the Aquaman actress, only civil claims.