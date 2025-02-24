Andrew Scott was hospitalised during the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / Getty Images

This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards went a bit more smoothly for Andrew Scott than it did five years ago, with the actor revealing he was secretly rushed to hospital during the 2020 ceremony.

The Ripley star was struck down with crippling pain during the ceremony and realised he was passing a kidney stone that left him “writhing around in agony” at the back of the venue as famous friends rushed to help – and Scott was then taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Speaking to Variety at the 2025 SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Monday (NZ time), Scott explained: “I was beside Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] and Laura Dern had just won Best supporting Actress [for Marriage Story] and we were standing up.

“I don’t know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you ... the pain is so immediate ... I was in the back [of the room] … writhing around in agony.”