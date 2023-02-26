SAG Awards 2023: All the winners as they happen

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will see the best of film and TV honoured in a ceremony at Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, today.
Stars of the big and small screens will be awarded across several categories, with Ozark leading nominations in the TV section with a total of four, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for its cast.
Kicking off at 2pm NZ time, the ceremony is available to watch live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.
As for the film categories, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are tied with five nominations each.
Today’s awards show could see Michelle Yeoh triumph once again after landing the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once at last month’s ceremony. Her co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu have also all received nominations at this year’s SAG awards.
Elsewhere, Hollywood icon Sally Field will be awarded the SAG Life Achievement Award, the highest honour given out by the Screen Actors Guild. Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren, Alan Alda and Rita Moreno have all previously held the honour.
Early winners include the cast of Top Gun: Maverick for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture and Stranger Things for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.
The full list of winners is below.
Movies
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Adam Sandler (Hustle)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER
The Woman King
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell (The Patient)
Taron Edgerton (Black Bird)
Sam Elliott (1883)
Paul Walter Houser (Black Bird)
Evan Peters (Dahmer)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt (The English)
Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things - WINNER