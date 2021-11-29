Rust shooting: Halyna Hutchins' husband Matt Hutchins to speak out

Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot on the set of the film Rust. Photo / Getty Images

The husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is set to speak for the first time at a public appearance following the tragic accidental shooting of his wife.

Matt Hutchins will appear on stage where he will speak at the WrapWomen's fourth annual Power Women Summit on Wednesday.

The event, which is taking place at the London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills, is set to include a tribute video dedicated to her work, Page Six was told.

Susan Ruskin of the American Film Institute will also deliver comments about the late Rust director of photography. A scholarship has been established in Hutchins' name for a budding female cinematographer.

At the summit, WrapWomen will also be announcing a donation in honour of the late cinematographer.

The event is expected to be full of Hollywood names like Sarah Paulson, Alexis Ren, Christine Chiu, Emily Hampshire, Tracy Tutor and more.

Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed by Alec Baldwin while on the New Mexico set of Rust in October. She was 42 and is survived by a husband a son.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin speak for the first time regarding the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo / Getty Images

At this stage, no charges have been filed against 63-year-old Baldwin but the actor has called in his lawyers after it was revealed he is facing two lawsuits by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and gaffer Serge Svetnoy.

Mitchell's lawsuit, filed in November, claims Baldwin disregarded the film's gun safety procedures and fired the revolver right at Hutchins, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza. Mitchell is suing for an unspecified amount for loss of future earnings, special and general damages, attorneys fees and punitive damages.

Svetnoy filed his lawsuit against Baldwin about a week prior to Mitchell, claiming he suffered emotional distress after nearly being hit by the bullet that killed Hutchins.

He also claimed Baldwin was negligent and should have checked the gun before pulling the trigger.

No charges have been laid in the wake of the fatal shooting with investigations continuing into what took place.