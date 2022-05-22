A topless woman who was protesting over sexual violence in Ukraine has gatecrashed a red carpet event at the Cannes Film Festival.
The woman ran onto the red carpet premiere of the film Three Thousand Years of Longing wearing a gown.
She then stripped off down to underwear drenched in blood-red paint, screaming with a Ukrainian flag sprayed across her chest that featured the words "stop raping us".
She also had "scum" written on her back.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Video posted to Twitter shows security personnel covering up the woman and escorting her off the carpet.
Ukrainian authorities have said they're investigating cases of women being raped by Russian forces during their occupation of parts of the country.
This week, Ukrainian authorities identified a Russian soldier they suspected of committing war crimes, including alleged involvement in the gang rape of a young girl during the occupation of a village outside Kyiv.
It's far from the first reported incident of rape: Numerous allegations of rape have been raised in the months since the war started.