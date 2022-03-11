The couple thanked all those who donated in an emotional video after they raised US$20 million to help people in Ukraine. Photo / Instagram, Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are well on the way to reaching their US$30 million goal in aid for Ukraine.

The That 70s Show stars - who tied the knot in 2015 - thanked all those who donated in an emotional video after they raised US$20m ($29.19m) to help people in Ukraine affected by the invasion of Russian troops ordered by President Vladimir Putin last month.

In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Thursday (US time), 44-year-old Kutcher said: "We have raised over $20 million in less than a week and I say 'we' as it is all of us together. But we are not done, our goal is 30 and we want to get there."

Their new goal total comes after they hit US$18 million within five days of beginning their fundraising effort, which "means so much", said the 38-year actress as she addressed the "56,000 of you who were able to donate and support us, whether it was $5, $10, $1000".

Kunis - who was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi - continued: "It means so much to us and it does bring in a community and sense of belonging and ability to help."

Kutcher gave an update on what the money was "supporting", such as efforts centring around AirBnB and Flexport, a foreign freight transporter.

He said: "The first humanitarian aid is already on the ground … AirBnb is already taking in refugees."

Last week, the couple - who share 7-year-old daughter Wyatt and 5-year-old son Dmitri - kicked off their fundraising effort via another video where they promised to match donations up to US$3m.

In the clip, Black Swan star Kunis appealed for the violence to stop, declaring "there was no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity".

She continued: "I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family, but today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian. The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity."

The former Two and Half Men star praised the "bravery" of Ukraine, which according to the United Nations has faced more than 474 civilian casualties since February 24.

Kutcher said: "While we witness the bravery of the people in the country she was born in, we're also witness to the needs of those who have chosen safety."