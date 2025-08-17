Russell Crowe opens up about assault arrest in 2005: ‘I can forgive my bad days’

Russell Crowe at the Giorgio Armani fashion show on June 17, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Russell Crowe has opened up about his arrest for assault in 2005.

The New Zealand-born actor, 61, was seized by police in New York in 2005 for assault after throwing a telephone at a hotel employee, and he has now reflected on the incident in an interview with the Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

He said: “Look man, at 61, I can forgive my bad days.

“I’m not at all one of those people that say you shouldn’t have regrets, I absolutely respect regret,” he said. “Regret is one of the greatest processes.” He added: “You know, you’re not gonna be finding any improvement by not being honest with yourself about who you are and what you did, what you might’ve said.”

Crowe was led from the Mercer Hotel in handcuffs during the incident after lashing out at staff when he was unable to place a call to his then-wife, Danielle Spencer.