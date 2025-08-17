He spent six hours in custody before being charged.
Crowe references the incident in the music video for his latest single Save Me, recorded with his band, The Gentlemen Barbers.
The Gladiator actor was in New York in June 2005 to promote his film Cinderella Man, about the heavyweight boxer Jim Braddock.
He had attempted to call Spencer, then 36, at their Sydney apartment so he could say goodnight to their young son.
After failing to connect through the hotel’s phone system, Crowe went down to reception and threw the device at Nestor Estrada, a 28-year-old concierge.
Police said the actor broke down in tears when he was handcuffed.
At the time he admitted: “I can’t communicate how dark my life is right now. I was at the bottom of a well.”
He also said he was “very sorry” and acknowledged problems controlling his anger.
Crowe initially faced felony charges but later pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a reduced offence. He was fined and avoided prison.
In August 2005 he settled a civil case brought by Nestor, reportedly paying about $100,000.
Speaking about the incident in connection with his new music, Crowe said: “The song is just a reminder that not every night you get to play in front of 12,000 people – sometimes you’re singing Irish folk songs to the prison officer who is looking after you in jail.”
Crowe and Spencer, now 56, had met in 1989 on the set of The Crossing.
They married in 2003 at his farm in Nana Glen, New South Wales, separated in 2012 and finalised their divorce in 2018.
They share two sons – Charlie, 21, and 19-year-old Tennyson.