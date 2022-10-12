A well-known member of the royal family has been named among the star-studded cast of a hit reality TV series. Photo / Getty Images

A well-known member of the royal family has been named among the star-studded cast of a hit reality TV series. Photo / Getty Images

One royal is hitting the small screen.

He has a low key approach to royal life but the son-in-law of Anne, Princess Royal will soon make an appearance on prime time reality TV.

The Sun has reported Mike Tindall has agreed to be the first royal to appear on a reality show after he agreed to take part in the UK edition of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Speaking to the news outlet a source said the 43-year-old former England rugby star will be "discreet" but admitted his presence on the show means it is an "absolute must-watch".



"It's a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations."

The reality show is yet to confirm the line-up for the upcoming season but told The Sun, "We'll announce our line-up nearer transmission."

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are well-known royals despite not holding any official royal titles. Photo / AP

Tindall became a part of the royal family after he married Zara Philips – now Tindall - in 2011. He has since become a key member of the royal inner circle however the couple holds no official royal titles.

The couple have three children – Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 1, who were seen playing with the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

The family were also seen during the official mourning period for the late Queen last month.

The historic event resulted in Tindall feeling "blown away" but the national outpouring of grief and while speaking on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, he made a touching statement about his wife's relationship with Her Majesty.

"Zara loved the Queen beyond everything. Their connection with horses – the same with the Princess Royal – they had a real bond around that."