Rose Matafeo's romcom Starstruck picked up for second series by BBC, HBO Max

Starstruck official trailer. Video / BBC

Rose Matafeo is set to return to her role as lovable millennial Kiwi Jessie navigating life in London.

The Kiwi comedian's hit BBC show Starstruck will return to screens for a second series, reports the BBC.

Co-written by Matafeo, Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, the second season will continue to follow Jessie's story as she navigates her romantic involvement with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

Minnie Driver will return to her role as Tom's acting agent Cath.

Matafeo is "thrilled" that Starstruck is back for a second round, "because I left my water bottle on set last year and I would love to get it back".

BBC director of comedy Shane Allen said, "The first series of Starstruck came as a joyous breath of fresh air and we can't wait to see what Rose, Alice and Nic have in store for Jessie and Tom in the next chapter of their story."

HBO Max's senior vice-president of International Originals Jeniffer Kim described Matafeo as an "exciting talent whose international stardom is on the rise".

"Working with Rose and the team at Avalon has been amazing and so we had to keep it going. We can't wait for audiences to see this hilarious and quirky love story."

Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel will return to their roles as Jessie and Tom. Photo / BBC

Executive producer Jon Thoday said, "It is brilliant to have the backing of HBO Max and BBC for the exceptionally talented Rose Matafeo and this feel-good comedy."

The series was commissioned by Allen and BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell. It is executive produced by Matafeo herself alongside Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett and Toby Welch.

The show will air on BBC Three in the UK, HBO Max in the US, ABC in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand.

•Series one of Starstruck is available to watch now on TVNZ On Demand.