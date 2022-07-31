Coleen Rooney (left) accused Rebekah Vardy (right) of selling stories from her private Instagram account to the tabloids. Photos / Getty Images

The "Wagatha Christie" trial is set to be turned into a big-budget Hollywood film.

A string of directors are said to be scrambling for a deal after the three-year battle between WAGs Rebekah Vardy, 40, and Coleen Rooney, 36, ended in London's High Court on Friday with Rooney emerging victorious.

Rebekah Vardy took fellow WAG Coleen Rooney to court over her accusations against the mother of five. Photos / Getty Images

Judge Karen Steyn cleared Rooney of libelling Vardy by claiming that Vardy had leaked her private social media posts to the tabloid press.

In a devastating blow to Vardy, who launched the libel suit to defend her reputation, the judge said Rooney's allegation was "substantially true".

Vardy, who sued after Rooney accused her in 2019 of sharing private Instagram content with the Sun, said she was "extremely sad and disappointed at the decision".

Fellow WAG Lizzie Cundy was quoted in the Sunday Mirror saying: "I was on the phone to Bruno Tonioli [former Strictly Come Dancing judge] he was with a Hollywood director who wants to make a film.

"It's not just him, lots of people in Hollywood have their eye on it.

"America can't believe how this case has courted headlines around the world. I've also heard there is a drama series in the pipeline. It has so much potential for a brilliant blockbuster.

"Maybe I can have a cameo – I'm the queen of the TV WAGs so why not?"

Cundy, 54, ex-wife of footballer Jason Cundy, 52, said she has been in touch with Rooney who spoke of her relief at the result.

Coleen Rooney and her husband, Wayne Rooney, leaving the British High Court in May. Photo / Getty Images

She added: "Coleen was very appreciative of the support. She said it was the end of nearly three years of hard work and it's the best outcome she and Wayne could hope for.

"She is just incredibly grateful for how it's all panned out."

On Friday a judge ruled Rooney's accusation Vardy had leaked personal information about her was "substantially true".

Rooney is expected to travel to Washington with husband Wayne, 36, now manager of Major League Soccer side DC United.

Cundy said of Rooney's feelings towards Vardy: "She doesn't wish her any ill will, but I don't think they will ever be friends."

• Additional reporting, AP