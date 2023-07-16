Ronan Keating has suffered a heartbreaking loss. Photo / Getty Images

Ronan Keating has had a heartbreaking family loss over the weekend.

The Daily Mail has reported the singer’s older brother, Ciaran Keating, tragically passed away in a car crash over the weekend while he was travelling with his wife to watch their son play football.

Ciaran, who was in his 50s, and his wife were on their way to Cork City Football Club in Ireland to watch their son Ruairí's premier league match against the Sligo Rovers when their vehicle collided with another car on a stretch of road that is known for being a black-spot for accidents.

The news outlet has reported the man and woman who were in the other car are receiving treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Ciaran’s wife, Ann Marie, a secondary school teacher, is also reportedly receiving treatment for injuries.

Ciaran Keating (left) with Ronan Keating (right) and Ronan's son Jack Keating. Photo / Instagram

The tragic death was confirmed by Cork City FC, who released a statement on Twitter writing: “All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace.

“We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course.”

The Daily Mail has reported Ciaran’s son started the football match, but was taken off at halftime – presumably when the football club was notified of the accident.

The crash came 24 hours before Ruairí's 28th birthday.

The Keating family are yet to release a statement following the shock news however it’s understood Ronan rushed to Ireland to be with his family as they grieve their sudden loss.

Ronan is the youngest of his parents Gary and Marie’s five children with one sister, Linda, and three brothers - Ciaran, Gerard and Gary.