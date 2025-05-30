Georgia Lines

Georgia Lines, NZ's princess of piano pop.

Her debut album The Rose of Jericho shot up the charts to No 1 upon its release last year, and Aotearoa’s new princess of piano pop continues to dominate the scene with heart, soul and sensibility.

Born and raised in Mount Maunganui, she combines her love of nostalgia with her vocal prowess to create music that touches on love, loss and overcoming challenges.

She’s opened for Brooke Fraser, performed at SXSW in the US, and was nominated for multiple gongs at this year’s New Zealand Music Awards.

Montell2099

Montell2099, aka Montell Pinny, is continuing to tear up the electronic music scene.

From crafting beats on Soundcloud to working with electronic heavy hitters like Netsky, RL Grime and Wilkinson, Auckland-based Montell Pinny continues to be one of the most in-demand electronic acts in Aotearoa.

He’s taken lucrative slots at some of the country’s best summer festivals, such as Northern Bass and Rhythm & Vines, and has also been one of the first Kiwi acts to play at electronic music mecca Tomorrowland Festival.

Gritty, bassy, and full of genre-blending, Pinney’s live performances are a sight to behold, and his produced sets are a staple for anyone keen to get the party started.

Drax Project

Drax Project have taken their funk fusion to the world. Photo / Shal Adidas

The Wellington four-piece continue to capitalise on their unique blend of big-band funk and pop, having now released two studio albums, one live LP recorded in London, and even a concert film.

They have supported some of pop’s biggest names, such as Ed Sheeran, Christina Aguilera and Camila Cabello, and headlined their own tour in Europe to widespread acclaim.

From stunning sax solos to soulful switch-ups, it’s clear that Drax Project are still taking the Kiwi music scene, and the world, by storm.

Chaii

Chaii fuses Persian sounds with hip-hop. Photo / @CHAII

Chaii’s fierce and fiery take on hip-hop, which is infused with Persian sensibilities, makes her one of the most unique and exciting acts of the New Zealand music scene.

Her debut album Safar (Farsi for “journey”), produced alongside life partner Frank Keys, continues to stretch the bounds of lyrical excellence while retaining the flow and power that catapulted her to stardom.

Her work features in advertisements and TV shows here and abroad, and her bombastic live performances continue to wow crowds.

JessB

JessB creates sound with soul. Photo / Leo Harunah

A debut album from this Auckland-based former pro-netballer couldn’t come soon enough. After years of dominating the rap scene with her electric beats and flow, JessB’s Feels Like Home was released to critical acclaim and a very warm reception from eager fans.

Having worked with international stars like Doja Cat and G Flip, as well as continuing to be a highlight at festivals here and abroad, JessB is showing no signs of slowing down as her soulful lines and bold bars stop anyone and everyone in their tracks.

Park Rd

West Auckland indie rock band Park Rd are making waves. Photo / Mikee Tucker

Surf-rock sounds of summer have catapulted this West Auckland five-piece to stardom, as they’ve become a regular fixture at festivals and opened for bands of a similar nature like the superb Spacey Jane.

Described as straddling the gap between sunlit indie and polished melodrama, Park Rd started in high school and has developed into a polished and proficient outfit, with debut album The Novel continuing their string of success.

Expect big things from these lads in the future as their sound continues to make waves across the Tasman.

Macey

Macey's stripped-back pop sensibilities are striking a chord. Photo / @MACEY

Wearing his heart on his sleeve and laying his soul bare on every song, Macey’s genius lies in his stripped-back approach to popular music.

The musical alter ego of Aucklander Harry Parsons, Macey dug into his UK roots with his latest EP how to say goodbye, which has been described as his most mature work yet.

Fresh, raw, and emotional, the music is based around letting go of negativity, not only making you feel but making you think as well.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.