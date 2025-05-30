As New Zealand’s Music Month comes to an end, seven Kiwi artists can celebrate being named as the acts that people should be most excited about this year.
Rolling Stone AU/NZ magazine has revealed its second annual Future 25 list, citing a diverse array of acts across Australasia and coveringeverything from drum and bass to dreampop.
According to the magazine, the list was created in conjunction with global Rolling Stone partners and its Australia and New Zealand editorial team, showcasing acts who “were destined for the very pinnacle of music”.
He’s taken lucrative slots at some of the country’s best summer festivals, such as Northern Bass and Rhythm & Vines, and has also been one of the first Kiwi acts to play at electronic music mecca Tomorrowland Festival.
Gritty, bassy, and full of genre-blending, Pinney’s live performances are a sight to behold, and his produced sets are a staple for anyone keen to get the party started.
Drax Project
The Wellington four-piece continue to capitalise on their unique blend of big-band funk and pop, having now released two studio albums, one live LP recorded in London, and even a concert film.
They have supported some of pop’s biggest names, such as Ed Sheeran, Christina Aguilera and Camila Cabello, and headlined their own tour in Europe to widespread acclaim.
From stunning sax solos to soulful switch-ups, it’s clear that Drax Project are still taking the Kiwi music scene, and the world, by storm.
Chaii
Chaii’s fierce and fiery take on hip-hop, which is infused with Persian sensibilities, makes her one of the most unique and exciting acts of the New Zealand music scene.
Her debut album Safar (Farsi for “journey”), produced alongside life partner Frank Keys, continues to stretch the bounds of lyrical excellence while retaining the flow and power that catapulted her to stardom.
Her work features in advertisements and TV shows here and abroad, and her bombastic live performances continue to wow crowds.
JessB
A debut album from this Auckland-based former pro-netballer couldn’t come soon enough. After years of dominating the rap scene with her electric beats and flow, JessB’s Feels Like Home was released to critical acclaim and a very warm reception from eager fans.
Having worked with international stars like Doja Cat and G Flip, as well as continuing to be a highlight at festivals here and abroad, JessB is showing no signs of slowing down as her soulful lines and bold bars stop anyone and everyone in their tracks.
Described as straddling the gap between sunlit indie and polished melodrama, Park Rd started in high school and has developed into a polished and proficient outfit, with debut album The Novel continuing their string of success.
Expect big things from these lads in the future as their sound continues to make waves across the Tasman.
Macey
Wearing his heart on his sleeve and laying his soul bare on every song, Macey’s genius lies in his stripped-back approach to popular music.
The musical alter ego of Aucklander Harry Parsons, Macey dug into his UK roots with his latest EP how to say goodbye, which has been described as his most mature work yet.