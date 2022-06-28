Following the Roe v. Wade overturn, Stern is pledging to "make the country fair again." Photo / Getty Images

Radio host Howard Stern wants to run for president.

The 68-year-old radio presenter explained that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling, and therefore deny millions of women across various US states access to a legal and safe abortion, has led him to consider launching a bid for the White House in the 2024 election in order to overhaul the voting process.

He said: "I'm actually going to probably have to run for president now. These appointed judges by [former President] Trump were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes.

"This is where we get into trouble. I am going to do the very simple thing that'll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College. I'm getting rid of it.

Abortion rights supporters protest against the recent court decision to end federal abortion rights protections outside the First Street U.S. Courthouse in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Image

"We voted for [President Joe] Biden because it was repugnant — all this horses***. But now for life, we're stuck."

The 'Howard Stern Show' star went on to explain that the new ruling - which in several states will not allow women to legally obtain a termination even in cases of pregnancy brought on by rape or incest - was "horrible" and insisted that he is "really considering" running for president.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show, he said: "I'll give you a couple of examples of why this is so horrible.

"Everyday women who go to the doctor and they find out that the baby has horrible birth defects. A lot of times women are raped. A lot of times contraception doesn't work.

"And then there's even a more confusing state where a man and a woman want to have a baby, and all of a sudden things go medically wrong.

"The other thing is, if I do run for president — and I'm not f****** around, I'm really thinking about it — because the only other thing I'm going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices. I don't know what I'm doing exactly."