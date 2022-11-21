The actor caused a stir on the red carpet at the Governors Awards in LA as he revealed a look very different to his usual spiky haircut. Photo / Supplied

The actor caused a stir on the red carpet at the Governors Awards in LA as he revealed a look very different to his usual spiky haircut. Photo / Supplied

Robert Downey Jr has caused a stir after debuting a bald look at a Hollywood awards show.

The 57-year-old actor was pictured with his wife Susan on the red carpet at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, sporting a very different look to his usual spiky hair.

The US Sun reports Downey Jr threw photographers a knowing look at the event as he showed off his completely shaved head.

As pictures of the Iron Man star emerged on social media, fans claimed to not recognise him.

Downey Jr has shaved his head for a role in HBO miniseries, The Sympathizer.

The actor shared a video of his children helping him achieve the look just before Halloween.

"I don't want to have to wear a bald cap, so will you guys shave my head?" he asked Exton, 10, and Avri, 8, before the kids took to his hair with clippers.