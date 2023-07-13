Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro recently welcomed their first child together. Photo / Getty Images

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen recently welcomed their first child together, now they have revealed a Bell’s palsy diagnosis.

Sitting down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Chen, 45 - who gave birth to the couple’s child in April - confessed her postpartum journey has taken a scary turn after she was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy.

In a preview of the conversation with King, the new mum said after welcoming their child, she quickly began to struggle with her health, “When I went home, I started to feel like, my tongue felt strange,” she said.

“It felt a little tingly, just starting to get a little bit numb. And then I realised my face...my face just felt weird.” Chen recalled, “It was just like everything was starting to just fall down on itself. Like, my face was melting on itself.”

Tiffany Chen, who recently gave birth to her first child with partner Robert De Niro, reveals her Bell’s palsy diagnosis exclusively to @GayleKing.



One week after giving birth, she then noticed she was unable to eat properly and was slurring her words and once she sought medical attention she was given the diagnosis that impacts facial muscles.

“I lost all facial function the minute I got into the hospital.” She said.

Chen’s full interview is scheduled to air in America today.

De Niro’s family has had a difficult time of late after the death of the Godfather actor’s 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

Releasing a statement to the New York Post’s Page Six via a spokesperson the 79-year-old said, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” adding, “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

The shock death of his grandson came shortly after De Niro and Chen welcomed their baby girl, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

The actor also has oldest son Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott and adopted daughter Drena, 51, who is Abbott’s daughter from a previous relationship. He and Abbott divorced in 1988 after 12 years together.

De Niro also shares twin sons, Julian and Aaron, 27, with model Toukie Smith, and two children with Grace Hightower, who he married in 1997, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11.