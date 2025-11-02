He left radio hosting duties in 2019 to focus on investigative journalism as part of RNZ’s In Depth team.
Espiner has produced several podcasts for RNZ, including Context, a political history show co-hosted with Corin Dann. He also presents multi-media show 30 with Guyon Espiner, which is due to launch its fourth series this week.
Espiner replaces Charlotte Cook, who is moving into a role of field correspondent.
RNZ’s chief audio officer Pip Keane said the appointment of a journalist of Espiner’s calibre to the show signalled how seriously the station was taking the midday hour.
“We will be making sure this hour is even more relevant to our audiences in 2026, led by Guyon’s presenting experience and superior interviewing skills, and making good use of all of RNZ’s reporting strength.”
In a Budget 2025 press statement, Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith said, “This savings initiative recognises that Government-funded media must deliver the same efficiency and value for money as the rest of the public sector.
“I expect RNZ to improve audience reach, trust and transparency. I am confident the organisation can do so while operating in a period of tightened fiscal constraint.”