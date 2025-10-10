Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: RNZ Morning Report - who will replace Corin Dann? The candidates who could fill breakfast show role

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Morning Report's current hosts Corin Dann and Ingrid Hipkiss; broadcaster Paddy Gower and TVNZ chief correspondent John Campbell. Photos / RNZ, Dean Purcell, Greg Bowker

Morning Report's current hosts Corin Dann and Ingrid Hipkiss; broadcaster Paddy Gower and TVNZ chief correspondent John Campbell. Photos / RNZ, Dean Purcell, Greg Bowker

Many of New Zealand’s highest-profile broadcasters – including John Campbell and Paddy Gower – are likely to be considered by RNZ as candidates to take over from Corin Dann as Morning Report co-host. We consider a list of possible new co-hosts – have your say in our poll.

Timing is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save