Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison after killing his mother.
The former Riverdale actor - who played Jeffery Augustine in The CW horror crime drama - pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March after he shot his mum Barbara Waite dead in 2020, and he was sentenced on Wednesday at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in the Canadian province.
According to a statement from BC Prosecution Services, obtained by E! News, 24-year-old Grantham has a possibility of parole in 14 years, and he has also been issued with a lifetime firearm ban.
Grantham's attorney Chris Johnson told the publication his client has "worked really hard to turn his life around" since his arrest.
He added: "He's received a lot of psychological assistance and he has struggled with what he's done and facing that, but he hopes to be able to dedicate the rest of his life to making amends."
According to CBC, an admission of facts read out by the Crown in court heard that Diary of a Wimpy Kid star Grantham shot his mother while she played piano at their home in Squamish, north of Vancouver, in British Columbia.
The next day he loaded three guns, ammunition, and 12 Molotov cocktails into his car and had printed a Google map with directions to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.
He had mentioned killing Trudeau in a statement to police and wrote about it in his private journal, excerpts of which were read out in court.
But he later changed his mind and turned himself into Vancouver police headquarters in East Vancouver, telling an officer: "I killed my mother."
Where to get help:
• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO (available 24/7)
• Youth services: (06) 3555 906
• Youthline: 0800 376 633
• What's Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to11pm)
• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
• Helpline: 1737
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.