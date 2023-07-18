The singer shared some raunchy details about her marriage to the film director. Photo / Getty Images

Rita Ora made a sexual innuendo about her husband Taika Waititi while chatting on This Morning yesterday, reports Daily Mail.

The Don’t Think Twice songstress married the Oscar-winning film director in 2022 and revealed that she’s still pinching herself a year later.

Ora made a cheeky quip while on the show while talking about her marriage. Chatting to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, she said: “It’s nice to be with someone who really stimulates me mentally, respectfully ... everyone, let’s not go there.”

The singer spoke about her relationship with the director, saying: “I’ve got a husband! Can you believe it? It’s so weird working with him but so fun. He’s a really great person.

“A lot of people say we look alike, can you see it? My friends say it, I did not do that intentionally.

“He really does have this great knowledge about music as well as film and books. He just expanded my creativity in a natural way which I am grateful for.”

While on the programme, Ora was questioned about her hiatus from the music scene prior to her latest album You and I being released.

Looking back on her break from music, she said: “I just don’t force it. I dug deep into my songwriting and it felt right to put it out into the world again.

“When I do music I really want to just home in on that. We spent two years going through my journal and I’ve never really been a journal-er but someone told me I should try it. I do it every day, just a little bit and now here we are.”

Earlier that day, Ora posted a snap on Instagram of her surprise performance for the Love Island 2023 cast.

The Poison singer could be seen rocking a black Miu Miu crochet bra and pleated orange and khaki miniskirt.

Ora wrote: “See you on @loveisland I’ll be performing some new songs off my album and surprising the islanders! #dreammade I LOVE the show, guilty pleasure forever!”

The singer performed one of her new songs, Praising You, from her third studio album You and I

The Love Island cast are said to have “absolutely lost it” during her performance.

She told Hammond and O’Leary: “Guys my dream has come true. I am singing some songs, surprising them, in peak heat by the way it’s so hot there I was sweating in places I didn’t know I could sweat from. And then ... I can’t tell you what happens, but I was so excited to be there.”

“They were all asking what its like on the outside. I love Jess, she’s a real good girl. But yeah, they all wanted to know what it was like and I wasn’t allowed to say anything.”