How Rita Ora knew Taika Waititi was the one. Photo / Getty Images

Rita Ora knew she was “more than friends” with Taika Waititi when he put her hand on her lower back.

The 32-year-old pop star struck up a relationship with Hollywood director Waititi, 47, in April 2021 before tying the knot just over a year later but the pair had been friends for some time before getting back together.

Ora recalled when asked if she could pinpoint a moment their friendship changed that it was when they were both working in Australia.

She said: “I got married. I can’t believe I can say it. It’s so interesting to me because I loved the whole experience because I kept it super private for a little bit and just kept it to myself so it’s nice to just be open about it. I was doing The Voice, I do The Voice over there, great show. And he was doing the Thor movie with Marvel and everything just...I don’t know even know how to explain it.

“Honestly, everything just went like that. He put his hand on my back, my lower back and I just knew that it was a different kind of stroke!”

Meanwhile, the Anywhere hitmaker went on to discuss the notion of researching a potential partner before committing to a relationship after a survey revealed that 20 per cent of Americans do so but admitted that she had already “done her homework” before choosing to get together with Waititi.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she added: “I do like the idea of being surprised. But then - do you wanna waste time? We met through friends a couple of years ago so I did the homework and built the scaffolding so when we got together it was kind of easy.”

It comes mere days after the singer confirmed her marriage to the Kiwi-born director while appearing on iHeart Breakfast to promote her new song, she said: “Yes [I am married].

"I am officially off the market people.

“I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.”

She recently released her new single You Only Love Me, and in the music video for the track, Ora stages a fake wedding that doesn’t go to plan.