Rita Ora shares behind the scenes transformation for new music video directed by her husband Taika Waititi. Photos / Instagram

Rita Ora shared behind the scenes glimpses into her latest Don’t Think Twice music video on Wednesday, reports Daily Mail.

The popstar, 32, can be seen flaunting her figure in a bedazzled yellow two-piece in stills from the music video, which was directed by her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi, 47.

The Let You Love Me singer also shared a BTS shot of her in the makeup chair as people applied prosthetics on to her face, transforming the star into an alien princess for the video.

Ora could be seen falling out of a car in front of a forest backdrop and then chasing after clones of herself wearing hoodies.

The songstress sings while seated on a BMX, mimicking Elliott Taylor in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 blockbuster E.T: The Extra Terrestrial.

Ora also posted a sweet snap of her and her hubby donning matching red hoodies during filming.

Waititi also featured in the music video. At the end of the video, Ora can be seen running towards a beach and standing next to a hooded person, Waititi, looking out towards the sea.

The Poison singer revealed that the video was filmed in New Zealand, Waititi’s home country.

When chatting about her new song, Ora confessed that the lyrics were inspired by her relationship with Waititi, who she started seeing in 2020 while working on The Voice Australia, reports Daily Mail. The pair married in a low-key ceremony last year.

“Don’t Think Twice is about not thinking twice and just jumping in, romantically,” she revealed.

“You only live once, so it’s really about seizing the moment, and not being held back by thoughts of what might or might not happen.”

Ora teased her fans on social media with little glimpses of the filming. “Who’s seen the video for Don’t Think Twice??”, she asked fans. “It’s the first track from my new album You & I out NEXT WEEK. Pre-order now!!”

Fans fled to the Instagram post’s comments section to express their excitement for the new album, while also letting the star know how great her new song is.



