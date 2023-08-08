Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen welcomed their daughter via surrogate in August last year. Photos / Getty Images

Riley Keough’s baby girl has a moniker that pays tribute to two important family members, reports People.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 34, who was Vanity Fair’s September cover star, revealed to the outlet that her daughter’s name is a tribute to both her late grandfather Elvis Presley and her late brother Benjamin Keough.

“This is Tupelo,” said the new mum, before revealing her little girl’s full name: Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen.

Keough revealed she and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, decided on the first name — which is the Mississippi city where Elvis was born — because of its subtle link to her family.

“It’s funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie,” Keough shared with the publication. “I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it’s not like Memphis or something.’ "

“Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, ‘Oh, no’, " the actress shared. “But it’s fine.”

Keough’s first child also has the same middle name as her late brother — Storm — to pay tribute to him three years after his death. The only son of Lisa Marie Presley died in 2020 by suicide at his home in Calabasas, California. He was only 27.

Keough also shared with Vanity Fair that she and her husband welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in August last year. Smith-Petersen first revealed the birth of their little girl back in January.

The Mad Max actress shared that while she could “carry children”, she felt having a baby using a surrogate was the “best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff”, referencing her struggle with Lyme disease.

Keough’s baby name reveal comes after the actress was declared the sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved of a settlement brought forward by Keough two months ago after a legal dispute regarding the estate with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

Harper Vivienne, Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood at the handprint ceremony honouring three generations of Presleys at TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo / Getty Images

From now on, Keough will own Elvis’ former home Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, that he gave to his only child Lisa Marie when he died in 1977.

The court ruling will also make Keough responsible for the sub-trusts of her half-sisters Finley and Harper, 14 — the daughters of the late Lisa Marie and musician Michael Lockwood.

However, Priscilla, 78, will still maintain her role as a special adviser of the trust and will be paid monthly for her position. She also has permission to be buried at Graceland in the Meditation Garden next to Elvis, Lisa Marie and Benjamin.