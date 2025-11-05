Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague: Zoey Deutch brings Jean Seberg to life

Sonia Rao
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

To prepare for her role, Zoey Deutch spent roughly two years learning French from a professor at Stanford University. Photo / Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post

To prepare for her role, Zoey Deutch spent roughly two years learning French from a professor at Stanford University. Photo / Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post

Zoey Deutch was sure she had imagined it.

She spent years ruminating over whether Richard Linklater truly had told her on the set of his 2016 comedy Everybody Wants Some!! that he thought she should play Jean Seberg in a film he hoped to direct about the making of Jean-Luc

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save