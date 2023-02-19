Richard Gere was admitted to hospital during a holiday in Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

Richard Gere is recovering after being rushed to hospital in Mexico during a family vacation.

The 73-year-old actor was celebrating his wife Alejandra Silva’s 40th birthday at their holiday home in Nuevo Vallarta but their celebrations were put on hold after Gere was reportedly admitted to the local hospital with pneumonia.

TMZ reports that Richard was suffering from a cough before their holiday but it got so bad on the trip that he was forced to seek medical help.

He spent one night in hospital and was discharged with antibiotics to recover at home.

Gere and Silva tied the knot in a secret civil ceremony in 2018, after almost three years of dating, and have two children together.

The kids were with them on holiday and she revealed on Instagram that the whole family had been sick, but did not specify their illnesses.

She wrote: “Thank you all for the birthday wishes ... after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love [heart] I give it all back to you! (sic).”

Gere was previously married to supermodel Cindy Crawford and actress Carey Lowell. He and Lowell share a 23-year-old son, Homer. Speaking about his marriage to Silva, Gere has said: “I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought.”

And she added: “I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”