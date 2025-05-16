The front row remains seated with more leg room than a first-class flight, unmoved by the growing upright throng behind them.

This version of ZZ Top is different to the line-up that has toured previously.

The band have undergone dramatic change in recent times for a trio that went 52 years unchanged. Long-time bassist Dusty Hill died suddenly in 2021. Gibbons, Hill and Frank Beard (the drummer, without a beard) had famously jammed for the first time in 1969 with a three-hour marathon of Shuffle in C.

Elwood Francis was Hill’s guitar technician before replacing him in 2021. Beard is still with the group but was unable to make the Australasian leg of the Elevator Tour due to health issues. He’s replaced by the band’s drum technician – John Douglas, who is excellent – but there’s only one Frank Beard.

ZZ Top original Billy Gibbons. Photo / Alec Huisman

Billy Gibbons has always been ZZ Top’s constant, and his unique voice and masterful blues/rock guitar seem to be ageing as well as his still-very-ginger beard.

Gimme All Your Loving tests the seated front row as the crowd behind them find their voice. More invaders from the aisle attempt to inhabit the area – only to be turned around and sent back over the same seats they’d hurdled in the name of rock and roll.

Pearl Necklace, I’m Bad – I’m Nationwide, and I Gotsta Get Paid prove too much for one man who attempts to rush the stage. The bad bones that George Thorogood & The Destroyers had sung about earlier in the night prevent him from scaling the barrier, so he defiantly grips it in the hope that security won’t prize his fingers from it. They do – and lead him away. He briefly resists.

I don’t wish to be unfair – and I certainly won’t attempt to put an age on him – but it felt like the oldest concert ejection I’ve ever seen.

Things are heating up.

By now, Billy Gibbons is playing the intro to a song that everybody feels like they should know.

“Don’t get too excited, we’re just making this sh*t up,” says Gibbons – to the relief of every puzzled ZZ Top superfan.

The fluffy guitars come out for Sharp Dressed Man and the front row is showing signs of movement. Arms unfolded, some even rise to their feet. It’s unclear if it’s the strokable guitars or Francis’ processed vocals of “Black Tie”, but the 1983 single from the band’s biggest album (Eliminator) is proving irresistible to the dancing feet of even the most rhythmically stubborn.

By the time the opening licks of Legs ring out around Wolfbrook Arena, the battle for the front row is lost. Outsiders pour in and security waves the white flag.

The band walk off – the crowd stamp their feet and chant for the encore, to which the trio oblige.

Elwood Francis with his oversized 17-string bass guitar and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. Photo / Alec Huisman

“We ain’t going nowhere, we just wanted to show off our new jackets,” says Gibbons after a wardrobe change.

Brown Sugar and Tube Snake Boogie follow before Gibbons relays what he’s been told by Francis.

“Go ahead and do that thang,” he drawls before Douglas plays the rim of his snare drum to open the iconic 1973 hit La Grange.

Gibbons can still “do that thang”. At 75 he’s still worth jumping the front row to see up close, clearly.

Earlier, George Thorogood had proven that he still has the chops, too. There are no gimmicks with Thorogood. No screens, no props and no shortage of hits.

He welcomed the crowd to “The Thursday night Jamboree and Hootenanny in Christchurch, New Zealand” before a song dedicated to his friends Johnnie Walker, Jack Daniels, Jimmy Beam and his good buddy Weiser - I Drink Alone.

George Thorogood and Billy Blough, playing Christchurch's Wolfbrook Arena. The group first visited New Zealand in 1981. Photo / Alec Huisman

Thorogood and Destroyers original Jeff Simon (drums) team up for the storytelling classic One Bourbon, One Scotch and One Beer that starts off with House Rent Blues.

“I take it some of you have heard this story before?” says Thorogood.

He’s got the crowd on side early.

There is an alcoholic theme to some of Thorogood’s best-known tunes, but the 75-year-old also delivers a public service announcement pleading concertgoers not to drink and drive.

Thorogood takes a swig of something mid-performance, brought to him by one of his band – it looks more like a cough-syrup than a shot of bourbon or scotch. It seemed as though he was having a few issues with his voice – but there was no such issue with his fingers. Thorogood has long been known as an incredible slide guitarist, and that reputation is still intact.

He leaves the stage briefly before returning in a scarf to sing a cover of Van Morrison’s Gloria.

Legendary bluesman George Thorogood entertaining an appreciative crowd in Christchurch on Thursday night. Photo / Alec Huisman

“We’ve been coming to this beautiful country since 1981,” he tells Wolfbrook Arena, then treats them to perhaps his biggest hit – released the year after his New Zealand debut, Bad To The Bone.

Thorogood told me last week that the divorce rate doubles when he’s in town, such is his effect on women. He makes these light-hearted, risque quips often – but during Bad To The Bone a young woman (genuinely young, not just compared with the crowd) climbs atop her boyfriend’s shoulders to flash the blues legend.

Thorogood isn’t surprised, barely raising an eyebrow. He’d warned us.

He leaves the stage draped in a robe like James Brown. The lights brighten and the crowd rest – and stretch. For many, it’s not just the bones that are bad, it’s muscular too.

ZZ Top and George Thorogood play Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday, May 17, and Wellington’s TSB Arena on Sunday, May 18.

Mike Thorpe is a senior journalist for the Herald, based in Christchurch. He has been a broadcast journalist across television and radio for 20 years and joined the Herald in August 2024.