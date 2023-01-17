Elton John performs at Allianz Stadium on January 17, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

The moment Sir Elton John, 75, shuffled nonchalantly onstage wearing green Gucci glasses felt triumphant - a healing moment for concertgoers and fans.

That sentiment is forgetting the obvious: to see Elton live on this tour is to live through history.

January 2023 feels a generation away from when Sir Elton was last in this part of the world. At Auckland’s Mt Smart stadium in February 2020, the legendary artist told the crowd he had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia and couldn’t go on.

“I haven’t got much left,” he said to the crowd on that day, weeks before live music became a thing audiences could only wish for again.

After playing his last Australian show on March 7, 2020, it would be two years until Elton would tour again because of the pandemic.

“We never thought we were coming back, but we’re glad we did, so let’s get on with it,” he told 30,000 fans at Allianz stadium. That was all he had to say about the matter, which was fitting.

As he transitioned through the hits including Tiny Dancer and I Guess It’s Why They Call It The Blues, the joy on Elton’s face was infectious. He took time to point to fans, acknowledging their outfits and signs.

Watching him live, I witnessed a slice of the uncanny ability Elton John has to bring millions together around the world.

The great thing about this tour is the snippets of history that Elton feeds to the crowd every so often. He shared stories about the late Aretha Franklin and his favourite songs from albums past. That was when the audience realised, to a point, the immortality of the performer in front of them.

During Border Song, several famous faces flashed across the big screen, including Diana and a picture from Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding. It felt oddly symbolic after reading Harry’s memoir last week and noticing how much of a confidant he was for the royal couple.

It was hard not to wonder if the moment of farewell was sinking in for Elton. He played Rocketman as the sun set on Sydney.

The next song was when he let his stoicism of being a performer slip, resting his elbows on top of the piano as if allowing himself to take it all in for a fleeting moment.

New Zealanders who may be on the fence about seeing this tour should know he brings a high degree of energy to his set after all this time. He and his band simply love performing.

An electric transition to the next part of the set, which contained more upbeat songs, was complete with a bejewelled blue jacket and black glitter glasses.

I’m Still Standing reminded the crowd there’s so much lasting happiness in the career he has had, and an edge of defiance in performance.

But Elton isn’t concerned with just looking back, which is why he included his remix of Cold Heart with modern-day poster Dua Lipa in the encore. Is the secret of Elton’s longevity his willingness to lift up the next group of stars?

He juxtaposed the modern moment with Your Song, his first big hit.

Almost as casually as he appeared, Elton faded from the stage. He reminded us all of the finite nature of the world, and the willingness to cherish the moments we have together.

If that’s not reason enough to attend his shows in Auckland, let experiencing one of music’s best performers for the final time convince you. Elton will be waiting to guide you through his illustrious life with his beautiful piano playing and bedazzled outfits.