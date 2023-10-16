Diljit Dosanjh performed to a full house at Spark Arena.

REVIEW

In the modern landscape of pop music, few desi artists radiate as brilliantly as Diljit Dosanjh.

Rising from a blanket of ash-coloured smoke, Dosanjh was confronted immediately with roaring joy at a full-house stadium in Auckland’s Spark Arena. Drunk with ecstasy, dancing fans from the South Asian diasporic community spilled onto the aisles as they gulped down Punjabi swag from one of India’s most celebrated artists. They could not contain themselves. Nor did they want to.

The 39-year-old singer, actor and entertainer is no stranger to sold-out shows - or to breaking records. In April, Dosanjh, who began his career singing Kirtan (traditional devotional singing), became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. Now, his ‘Born to Shine’ tour has sold out everywhere he’s performed to date, including his first show in New Zealand ever last night.

The crowd at Spark Arena watching Diljit Dosanjh perform.

Dosanjh’s set was complete after nearly three and a half hours. This included a 45-minute delay to the show’s start to accommodate fizzing fans - from young couples to large families with toddlers and grandparents - eagerly scurrying in to be seated, and an intermission, both typical occurrences at community-led shows such as this.

The night kicked off with a charged performance of the title track G.O.A.T - the ever-popular song has been streamed well over 70 million times on Spotify. Soaked in red lighting, fans possessed with fervour screamed. A curtain of golden sparks rained in front of dancers, who performed with a variety of traditional instruments as well as props throughout the night, including khunda and sapp. Dosanjh sung powerfully while flames surrounded him, bopping to the beat. Finally, a dramatic pop of confetti and streamers set the tone for what was going to be an explosive night.

Rocking the first half of the set in a jet-black kurta and turban, Nikes and hoops in both ears, Dosanjh is well-known for his distinctive fashion sense blending tradition and modernity - a theme that carries over to his music. A wardrobe change for the second half marked the change in tone. Dosanjh was then in a loose-fitting Balenciaga long-sleeved grey tee and pants, wearing a smiley face ring (the kind that is popular in the rave scene), a chunky, bright-coloured necklace and a pastel pink turban. This version of Dosanjh graced the audience with more rap hits, like Lemonade and Peaches.

When a young fan joined the superstar on stage to dance bhangra together, it was a special moment.

“I tied this myself,” the fan told him in Punjabi, referring to his turban. When the fan turned to face the crowd, Dosanjh retrieved a box and placed the gloves and necklace he was wearing inside them, and gave it to the boy. “Craziest moment of my life meeting Diljit on stage, can’t be more grateful,” the young fan commented on social media.

What Dosanjh delivered was more than just a concert. This was a celebration of culture, connectedness, and the all-encompassing power of music, which goes beyond borders.

It begs the question, is the next J Balvin from India?