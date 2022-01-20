The incident left the reporter stunned and shocked. Video / Twitter

A US TV news reporter was hit by a car during a live broadcast - but still managed to continue her report.

Tori Yorgey, from WSAZ-TV in West Virginia, was reporting on severe, icy weather in the region when she was hit.

Asked by the news anchor about the danger posed by frozen water pipes, she looked poised to offer a response as a car's headlight approached ominously close.

She was then flung off-screen as the car hit her from behind, and cried "Oh! Oh my gosh!" before viewers heard her shout off-camera "I just got hit by a car!".

“My whole life just flashed before my eyes” Reporter gets hit by a car on live TV, after which she says it’s her last week on the job.

pic.twitter.com/SpL3DzauvB — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 20, 2022

Yorgey told the news anchor: "I'm okay. We're all good," pulling herself together before returning to her report.

"You know, that's live TV for you. I actually got hit by a car in college, too, you know, just like that," she added.

"I am so glad I'm okay," she said, adding she should have known the incident "would happen specifically to me" as it was her last week on the job.

Asked by her colleague where the car hit her, she replied: "I don't even know, Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes but this is live TV and everything is okay."