“We had a big journey together, Uncle Barnie. I am deeply saddened to hear of your passing.

“Your vision for our film and television industry was nothing short of extraordinary - you challenged us all to rise to meet you there, and to believe that we could. That belief changed me, and it has shaped us all.

“What a legacy you leave behind.

“Moe mai rā e te rangatira. Kua hinga tētahi tōtara i te wao nui a Tāne.”

Sione’s Wedding and Shortland Street star Teuila Blakeley said Barnett’s influence reached far beyond the film set.

“It is almost impossible to put into words the impact that John Barnett had upon my life, professionally and even more so personally.

“How to reflect on a life so richly lived and so generously spent. How to encapsulate his incomparable contribution to our industry, his genius, talent, fortitude and wisdom.

“He truly was an inspiration to me in every way. John had an exuberance for life, for storytelling and for people.

“I feel so fortunate to have had his influence, enduring friendship and, most of all, his kindness in my life. That is what I will always treasure and what I will miss the most.

“Ia Manuia lau Malaga lou Afioga.”

‘Stalwart of the NZ film and television industry’

Barnett entered the media industry in 1973 and founded New Zealand’s largest production company, South Pacific Pictures (SPP), in 1988.

Under his leadership, SPP raised the bar for local storytelling, producing the acclaimed Whale Rider, comedy film Sione’s Wedding, and the long-running television staple Shortland Street.

In a statement, SPP said it was with “heavy hearts” that it farewelled its founder.

“A stalwart of the NZ film and television industry, John led South Pacific Pictures for almost two decades, championing uniquely Kiwi stories to the screen, and building a robust film and television business – one that continues to deliver because of the incredible base he built."

The company wished “all John’s family a long life”, signing off its message with the Hebrew honorific ז״ל (may his memory be a blessing).

Kelly Martin, who took over from Barnett as the company’s chief executive in 2012, said he would be missed by all who worked in the local industry.

“He was devoted to our industry in a way that is impossible to quantify, and he shared with many different people in many different ways.

“He loved to nurture and grow talent, and there is a long list of NZ practitioners who John influenced.

“We send much love to John’s close friends and family at this time.”

Managing director Andrew Szusterman added: “John understood audiences and what the public wanted, he delivered.

“We are all, as an industry, indebted to a man who wanted to entertain all of New Zealand. He accomplished that and has left a legacy that we at SPP will continue to nourish and cherish.”

After selling his stake in SPP to the company’s UK-based majority shareholder, All3Media, Barnett returned to independent producing, setting up a new independent enterprise called Endeavour Ventures.

“Ninety-eight-point-five-per-cent of all people in New Zealand have seen a programme produced by John,” Endeavour Ventures’ website says.

