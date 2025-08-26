John Barnett headed South Pacific Pictures, the makers of Shortland Street, Outrageous Fortune and many more Kiwi television staples, and produced 18 feature films.
For Whale Rider actress Keisha Castle-Hughes, the memory of the late John Barnett is inseparable from her own rise to the world stage at 12 years old, when he stood “tall by my side as a little girl, in front of audiences all over the world”.
Barnett, a revered NewZealand film and television producer, died aged 80 on Sunday night, one week on from celebrating his milestone birthday.
The child star worked with Barnett in the early 2000s when he produced the film, which led her to become the second-youngest person nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.
As the film’s 25th anniversary nears, Castle-Hughes found herself “reflecting deeply” on her and Barnett’s journey together following the news of his death.
“I feel such immense gratitude to have known you. Thank you for always giving me the space to ask endless questions for 25 years, and for answering with such generosity,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Your vision for our film and television industry was nothing short of extraordinary - you challenged us all to rise to meet you there, and to believe that we could. That belief changed me, and it has shaped us all.
“A stalwart of the NZ film and television industry, John led South Pacific Pictures for almost two decades, championing uniquely Kiwi stories to the screen, and building a robust film and television business – one that continues to deliver because of the incredible base he built."
The company wished “all John’s family a long life”, signing off its message with the Hebrew honorific ז״ל (may his memory be a blessing).
It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of John Barnett. (CNZM, ONZM).
