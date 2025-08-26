Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Remembering John Barnett: NZ’s own legend of the screen

Greg Bruce
By
Senior multimedia journalist·Weekend magazine·
6 mins to read

John Barnett at home in Ponsonby. Photo / Doug Sherring

John Barnett at home in Ponsonby. Photo / Doug Sherring

With the news New Zealand TV and movie production veteran John Barnett died this week, we are revisiting Greg Bruce’s 2017 interview with the man he called ‘a maker of pictures that come from the heart’.

At one stage during his more than 20 years at the head of New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save