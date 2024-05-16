Reece Witherspoon as Elle Woods in the 2001 cult classic rom-com Legally Blonde.

A Legally Blonde prequel; what? Like it’s hard?

Reece Witherspoon has announced the cult classic film is making a comeback almost 15 years after it first hit the big screen.

Appearing at Amazon’s Upfront event in New York earlier this week, Witherspoon was seen dressed as her iconic character, Elle Woods, in an all-pink ensemble as she performed the bend and snap - a move made famous from the film.

The star also announced news of the prequel - which will be called Elle - on Instagram, telling fans: “Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular 90s high school girl.”

She added: “And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on Prime Video. I’m so excited!”

Fans could barely contain their excitement as they raced to the comment section.

One person wrote; “this is major”, while a second adde, “Omg a series!”

The series will premiere on Prime Video in 2025 and will follow Elle Woods in her years as a school girl, before she attended Harvard Law School.

While it remains unclear whether Witherspoon will make a cameo in the film, she will serve as an executive producer. Her production company, Hello Sunshine, will produce the show.

Casting details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Legally Blonde was released in 2001 and also starred Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson.

Despite the film becoming a cult classic, it was dubbed a “sleeper” hit upon its initial release in July that year as it made a total gross of US$20 million (NZ$32.6m) in its opening weekend.

It didn’t take long for the film to reach commercial success and by October - when it was released in the United Kingdom - it opened at number two behind American Pie.

The surprise success has grossed a worldwide total of US$141.7 million (NZ$231.5m)