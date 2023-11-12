Recently single Kevin Costner and Reece Witherspoon were thought to be dating according to a podcast host. Photo / Getty Images

Recently single Kevin Costner and Reece Witherspoon were thought to be dating according to a podcast host. Photo / Getty Images

Are Reece Witherspoon and Kevin Costner dating?

The internet seemed to think so after Naughty But Nice podcast host Rob Shuter took to X (formerly Twitter) asking users to vote on whether or not they loved “new couple”.

Despite having only 70 votes – which largely leaned towards no, the poll quickly caught the attention of Page Six who reached out to representatives of the Hollywood stars to find out the truth of the matter.

Responding to the request for comment, a representative for Witherspoon, 47, shut down the recent rumours stating, “This story is completely fabricated and not true.”

Despite the stern response, fans continued to share their thoughts on the potential relationship with one person writing on X, “So there’s rumors of Kevin Costner and Reese Witherspoon dating?! She’s 47, he’s what, 68ish?” Another said “Kevin Costner is dating Reese Witherspoon? What? You go boy! You go girl!”

It comes after both the Big Little Lies actress and Costner have both recently divorced from their long-term partners.

Jim Toth and Reece Witherspoon share 10-year-old son Tennessee.

Witherspoon split from Jim Toth, her husband of 11 years in March. She announced the news with a shared statement on Instagram announcing, “We have some personal news to share. It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” adding, “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

In August, the pair reached a settlement in which they signed a marital dissolution and agreed to a parenting plan for their son, Tennessee, 10, TMZ reported.

Meanwhile, Costner, 68, separated from Christine Baumgartner in May in what became a rather messy divorce. After 18 years of marriage, the former couple, who share three children Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, separated due to “irreconcilable differences”.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner split after 18 years of marriage. Photo / AP

In the months that followed, the pair fought in a tense legal battle with Baumgartner reportedly asked a judge to force her ex-husband to pay US$248,000 ($420,906) per month to support their children.

Also asking for their private school tuition fees, healthcare expenses and extracurricular activity fees, she claimed the figure was “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”.

In September, Costner’s representative said in a statement to the media, “Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”