Record label drops Zayn Malik amid Gigi Hadid split, claims he 'shoved' her mother

The singer has been dumped by record label RCA. Photo / Getty Images

Singer Zayn Malik has been dropped by his record label amid his split from model Gigi Hadid.

It comes amid fans' fears he has been smoking "extremely strong" cannabis and his probation sentencing for harassing Hadid's mother Yolanda, reports The Sun.

Yesterday the former One Direction star, 28, pleaded no contest on four counts of harassment including allegations he "shoved" Yolanda, 57.

He allegedly called Yolanda, originally from the Netherlands, a "f***ing Dutch s***" during a furious argument on September 29.

The Sun has now revealed that Malik has been ditched by his US record label RCA.

A senior music source told The Sun, "A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn's life and career back on track, but nothing has worked.

"So many people who have worked with him have just given up.

"He's almost impossible to control or guide. A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this."

According to court papers, Malik told the grandmother of his baby daughter Khai to "stay away from my f***ing daughter."

He then pushed her into a dresser and caused her "mental anguish and physical pain".

At the time, Gigi was working in Paris but it's believed she heard most of the argument over the phone.

Malik then allegedly yelled at his girlfriend and told her to "strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house".

He also screamed at a security guard to get out of the house.

Pleading "no contest" to harassment is not a guilty plea, but he's now been sentenced to 360 days' probation.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are parents to a daughter named Khai. Photo / Getty Images

The singer must also participate in anger management classes and a domestic violence supervision programme.

He said in a statement: "I had agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's.

"Despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.

"I am hopeful, though, for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and, more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

He has meanwhile been dropped by RCA. His regular use of cannabis may also have been of concern to the record label bosses, as a source told The Sun: "He's not with RCA any more. He's reached the end of the line with them, just as with so many other people before now — managers, agents, label executives.

"Loads of people believed he had potential. He's a talent with good looks and lots of fans. But he's just too much. Unfortunately, everyone who has tried to rein him in over the years has found it too much.

"He's so determined in his behaviour, some fear he won't be satisfied until his career prospects are totally finished."

