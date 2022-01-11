Rebel Wilson and Matt Reid at the AACTA Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has a new man this summer.

Rumours have been swirling for months that the Pitch Perfect star has been dating Aussie tennis pro Matt Reid – and this week she was pictured courtside in Sydney to cheer on her beau at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

Keeping it casual in jeans and a T-shirt, Wilson, 41, watched as Reid, 31, and his doubles partner Alexei Popyrin came up against Spaniards Pedro Martinez and Pablo Andujar.

The actress was as all smiles as she sat beside pal Brittany Hockley, who is believed to have introduced the two through fellow tennis pro boyfriend Jordan Thompson.

While Wilson is yet to publicly confirm the romance, the star set tongues wagging earlier this month with a series of Instagram snaps taken during a flirty game of doubles in Balmain with Hockley and Thompson.

Wilson and Reid first sparked rumours back in August when they posed alongside Hockley on centre court at the US Open in New York.

The group were at the event to cheer on Rebel's new boyfriend Matt Reid. Photo / Getty Images

And in December, the three were together again at the Sydney Opera House for the AACTA awards, with Wilson believed to have brought Reid as her date.

The Aussie sportsman known as "Reidy" picked up a tennis racquet at just seven years old, going on to make his Wimbledon debut in 2013, hitting the highest ATP singles ranking of 183.

He is close friends with Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Wilson's last relationship with millionaire Jacob Busch ended in early 2021, with sources saying the relationship had "just run its course".

The Isn't It Romantic star started casually dating the 30-year-old businessman in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

LA-based Busch is a member of Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is rumoured to be worth more than $140 million.

Wilson and Jacob Busch pictured in September 2020 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo / Getty Images

The couple made their red carpet debut at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco and posed alongside Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren.

Wilson, who has lost more than 30kg in the past couple of years, told E! News she started dating Busch before her weight loss journey began.

"It's not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you're like, oh, you get a hot boyfriend – that's not how it works," Wilson said last November. "This guy liked me at 100kg and now 75kg, I just want to clear out that."

Wilson has been living it up over the holiday period in Sydney while visiting from the US, looking almost unrecognisable in a sexy sheer dress on New Year's Day as she posed with a glass of champagne by the pool.

"Starting the New Year off strong! HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from Down Under!" she wrote.